NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 30

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drug maker, the most valuable listed company in the Nordic region, maintained its financial guidance for 2015, giving a more detailed number for its sales growth, after a stronger fourth quarter than expected.

For more on the company, double click on

TELE2

The Swedish telecom operator posted fourth-quarter core earnings slightly below expectations and said it expected largely flat sales and earnings in 2015 but promising higher dividends ahead.

For more on the company, double click

SCA

The Swedish forestry products group is due to present fourth quarter results at 0700 GMT with adjusted operating earnings seen up 1 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Separately, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported CEO Jan Johansson and his daughter used SCA’s jet to fly to the World Cup in Brazil last year. Johansson told the paper the purpose of the trip involved a review of strategic expansion options.

SCA’s chairman is stepping down after the newspaper’s previous reports of avid use of the company’s corporate jet.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on