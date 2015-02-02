NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 2

HELSINKI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

STOCKMANN

The Finnish fashion and department store group said it has agreed to sell its troubled fashion chain Seppala to the division’s chief executive Eveliina Melentjeff and her husband.

Stockmann did not disclose the price of the deal but said it would not have a significant effect on its earnings.

