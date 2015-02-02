FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 2
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 2, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

STOCKMANN

The Finnish fashion and department store group said it has agreed to sell its troubled fashion chain Seppala to the division’s chief executive Eveliina Melentjeff and her husband.

Stockmann did not disclose the price of the deal but said it would not have a significant effect on its earnings.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
