NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 16

(Updates H&M, adds Kesko)

HELSINKI, March 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

H&M

The Swedish budget fashion retailer said its sales rose 15 percent in February, above a forecast of 13 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

KESKO

The Finnish retailer said it has agreed to sell its loss-making homeware chain Anttila to German investment fund 4K Invest, and consequently raised its profit forecast.

Kesko now expects its underlying operating profit to rise this year from 2014, compared to its previous forecast of flat or slightly falling profit.

ASPIRO

Project Panther Bidco Ltd said in a statement it extends the acceptance period for its bid for Aspiro to March 27.

SAAB

The Swedish defence material group is in talks with Saudi Arabia over a new missiles order as part of a 2007 framework deal, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Saturday, citing sources.

