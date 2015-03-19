NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 19

HELSINKI, March 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VOLVO

Truck maker Volvo’s chief executive Olof Persson may be forced to leave the company in the next few weeks, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday, citing unnamed well-placed sources.

DNO

The Norwegian oil firm forecasts headcount reductions and a significant drop in its capital spending this year on the back of the decline in oil prices, it said on Thursday.

