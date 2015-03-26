NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 26

STOCKHOLM, March 26 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VOLVO

The Swedish truck maker is not actively looking for a replacement for CEO Olof Persson, its chairman said.

In an e-mailed response to being asked whether he was engaged in an active search to find a replacement for Persson, Volvo Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg said “No”.

Newspaper Dagens Industri, quoting unnamed sources, said last week that an announcement about the CEO’s departure could come within one or two weeks.

