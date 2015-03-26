UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 26

(Adds SEB factor)

STOCKHOLM, March 26 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SEB

Companies could have to pay to deposit money with the bank if negative interest rates continue, daily Dagens Industri quoted CEO Annika Falkengren saying.

“All banks are considering this right now,” the paper quoted her saying. She said whether the bank would implement charges on company deposits depended on how long negative interest rates lasted.

Sweden’s central bank cut rates into negative territory in February and eased policy further earlier this month. The repo rate currently stands at -0.25 percent.

VOLVO

The Swedish truck maker is not actively looking for a replacement for CEO Olof Persson, its chairman said.

In an e-mailed response to being asked whether he was engaged in an active search to find a replacement for Persson, Volvo Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg said “No”.

Newspaper Dagens Industri, quoting unnamed sources, said last week that an announcement about the CEO’s departure could come within one or two weeks.

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on ($1 = 8.4657 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)