NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Apr 7

STOCKHOLM, Apr 7 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VOLVO

North American industry-wide orders of heavy trucks amounted to 25,100 units in March, a decline of 9 percent compared to the year-ago figure and the end of a twenty-five month streak of consecutive year-over-year gains, preliminary data from ACT Research showed late on Thursday.

“Rather than signaling weakness in the market, March’s lower intake is more akin to turning the tap down as the pool nears the full mark,” ACT said in a statement.

For more on the company, click

AXIS

Japan’s Canon Inc is unlikely to raise its offer for the Swedish surveillance camera maker for now but won’t back out of the deal either, despite pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, sources told Reuters on Monday.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on