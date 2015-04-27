UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 27

(Adds Sobi, Aerocrine, Sandvik)

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SOBI

The drugs research firm Swedish Orphan Biovitrum’s (Sobi) said on Monday it confirmed it had received a preliminary proposal on an offer for all shares in the company.

AEROCRINE

The Swedish medical technology company said on Monday it confirmed it was in preliminary discussions with a third party concerning a public offer for Aerocrine.

SANDVIK

The Swedish engineering group posted a slightly bigger than expected rise in first quarter core earnings as currency tailwinds offset a contraction in sales volumes and said market conditions had been unchanged in the early months of the year.

INDUSTRIVARDEN, SCA

Investment company Industrivarden said CEO Anders Nyren, who was proposed as chairman as late as last month, is now leaving the company. Instead, Fredrik Lundberg was proposed as new chairman. Nyren is also leaving the board of paper and hygiene products maker SCA, where Industrivarden is the largest owner.

NOKIA

The Finnish company on Sunday denied reports in Chinese media that it planned to return to manufacturing phones.

“Nokia reiterates it currently has no plans to manufacture or sell consumer handsets,” it said in a statement.

Instead, Nokia, which sold its handset unit to Microsoft last year, has said it is looking into returning to smartphones business by brand-licensing.

SSAB

The Swedish steel maker posted first-quarter adjusted operating profit above market expectations and predicted shipment volumes in the second quarter would be in line with the first three months of the year.

