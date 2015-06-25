NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 25

STOCKHOLM, June 25 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

H&M

The fashion retailer reported a quarterly pretax profit roughly in line with expectations and repeated purchasing costs will increase in coming quarters because of the stronger dollar.

ELECTROLUX

The board of the Swedish appliances maker is looking for a replacement for its CEO who will step down on his own initiative, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

ODFJELL DRILLING, A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Norwegian offshore oil rig workers signed a new wage deal, preventing a strike that would have hit exploration rigs owned by the two companies.

TIETO :

The Finnish technology firm said it will acquire Norway’s Software Innovation for 610 million Norwegian crowns ($78 million).

