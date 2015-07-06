FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 6
July 6, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 3 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

MTG

MTG confirmed on Monday, after CTC Media said earlier on Monday it had received an offer from UTH Russia for 75 percent of the business, that MTG’s 37.9 percent stake in CTC Media is for sale. MTG said it would reclassify the stake as a discontinued operation.

