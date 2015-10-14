NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct. 14

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

DET NORSKE

The Norwegian oil firm has agreed to buy Sweden’s Svenska Petroleum’s Norwegian business for $75 million..

For more on the company, click on

KESKO

Finland’s second-biggest retailer said its comparable sales in local currencies rose 0.9 percent in September from a year ago, helped by growth in its building and home improvement business. In euros, total sales fell 4.9 percent.

For more on the company, click on

SKANSKA

The Nordic region’s biggest construction group warned its earnings would be hit by write-downs in its U.S. operations and said operating earnings would fall to about 900 million Swedish crowns ($110.76 million) in the third quarter from a year-ago reported 1.87 billion.

Thomson Reuters Smart Estimates showed Skanska earnings were seen falling to 1.55 billion crowns.

For more on the company, click on

SSAB

Berenberg has initiated coverage of the Swedish steel maker with a hold rating and target price of 40 crowns per share. The SSAB stock closed at 35.83 crowns in Stockholm on Tuesday.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on