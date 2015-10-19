FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 19
October 19, 2015 / 6:16 AM / in 2 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms operator’s Bangladeshi unit, Grameenphone, raised its third-quarter operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to 1.43 billion crowns ($176.60 million) from 1.13 billion a year earlier.

GOODTECH

The Norwegian environmental technology firm has signed a deal to sell most of its Swedish operations to its largest shareholder for up to 365 million Norwegian crowns ($45.07 million).

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium maker has entered into a binding agreement to sell its aluminium rolling mill in Cisterna di Latina, Italy, to Rolling Mills International GmbH, which is controlled by Quantum Capital Partners AG, a Munich based investment company.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 8.0972 Norwegian crowns

