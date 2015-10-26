NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 26

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SECURITAS

Securitas said over the weekend it had agreed to buy the electronic security business of Diebold Incorporated for 2.9 bln Swedish crowns ($350 mln) on a debt-free basis including normalized working capital.

Securitas said the price was approximately 11 times estimated EBITDA for 2015 and that the acquisition would be accretive to Securitas earnings per share as of 2016.

Diebolds North American Electronic Security business is the third largest commercial electronic security provider in North America and has approximately 1 100 employees. The operation includes more than 55,000 monitored customer locations and 200,000 sites serviced.

