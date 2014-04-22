FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS NORDICS-Denmark's Genmab soars after U.S. approval
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
April 22, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

STOCKS NEWS NORDICS-Denmark's Genmab soars after U.S. approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Danish biotech Genmab surge on Tuesday after an expanded approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of the company’s blood cancer drug Arzerra..

The news was announced on April 17 while the Danish stock market was closed for the Easter holiday.

The drug now has a broader label and can be used for first-line treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

“The cancer agent can now be used by a new group of patients in the U.S., which increases the potential number of patients by a factor of 50,” Danske Bank writes in a note to clients. “Over the next three to 12 months we see solid news flow driving up the Genmab stock.”

Arzerra is co-developed with GlaxoSmithKline and competes with Roche’s antibody Rituxan and its new drug Gazyva.

Shares of Genmab are up by 9.0 percent at 1138 GMT to 209.20 Danish crowns against a 2.3 percent rise in the Danish benchmark stock index.. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.