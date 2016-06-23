FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian crown hits 10-day high as Norges Bank keeps rates unchanged
June 23, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

Norwegian crown hits 10-day high as Norges Bank keeps rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown hit a ten-day high against the euro on Thursday after Norway's central bank kept interest rates unchanged, and nudged up the interest rate path for 2017 and 2018.

Nevertheless, it reiterated that it may need to cut rates later to fight an economic downturn triggered by low oil prices.

All but one of the 14 economists polled by Reuters had said the central bank would keep its deposit rate unchanged at the current record low 0.50 percent. All the economists expected rates to be cut to 0.25 percent in September.

The crown strengthened to 9.3230 crowns per euro after the announcement, its strongest since June 13, having traded around 9.3580 beforehand. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Anirban Nag)

