FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Norway's crown jumps over 1 percent as central bank tweaks rate path
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

Norway's crown jumps over 1 percent as central bank tweaks rate path

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown rose more than 1 percent to hit two-week highs against the dollar and euro on Thursday, after the country's central bank kept interest rates on hold and said the probability of a rate cut later down the line had reduced.

The crown climbed 1.4 percent on the day against the dollar to trade at 8.1534 crowns per dollar, its strongest since Aug. 8 and up from 8.2222 before the rate decision. Against the euro it rose 1.1 percent to 9.1590 crowns.

The Norges Bank kept its key interest rate at 0.5 percent, in line with economists' forecasts, as the economy displayed signs of recovery from a two-year slump. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly, editing by Anirban Nag)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.