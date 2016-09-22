Norway's crown jumps over 1 percent as central bank tweaks rate path

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown rose more than 1 percent to hit two-week highs against the dollar and euro on Thursday, after the country's central bank kept interest rates on hold and said the probability of a rate cut later down the line had reduced.

The crown climbed 1.4 percent on the day against the dollar to trade at 8.1534 crowns per dollar, its strongest since Aug. 8 and up from 8.2222 before the rate decision. Against the euro it rose 1.1 percent to 9.1590 crowns.

The Norges Bank kept its key interest rate at 0.5 percent, in line with economists' forecasts, as the economy displayed signs of recovery from a two-year slump. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly, editing by Anirban Nag)