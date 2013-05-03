RPT-Euro pares gains, Bunds edge up on latest Nowotny comments

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - The euro pared gains while German Bund futures edged up on Friday after European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said the central bank was open-minded about taking deposit rates into negative territory.

Nowotny said he was “astonished” by the market’s reaction to his comments earlier in the day, when he said negative deposit rates were not relevant in the near term.

The euro was last up 0.3 percent on the day at $1.0303, having traded at $1.3125 just before the comments.

German Bund futures trimmed losses slightly and were last down 27 ticks on the day at 146.89 compared with 146.82 just before Nowotny’s latest comments.