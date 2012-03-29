FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US natgas futures slide 5 pct on EIA stocks build
March 29, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 6 years

US natgas futures slide 5 pct on EIA stocks build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures fell sharply early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well above market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 57 billion cubic feet to 2.437 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 45 bcf gain.

At 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT), the new front-month May gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 11.7 cents, or 5.1 percent, to $2.165 per million British thermal units, just above the 10-year spot low of $2.163 hit on Wednesday by the expiring April contract.

Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading around $2.24.

