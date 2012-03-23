US natgas edges up early with crude, weekend cover

* Front month above last week's 10-year spot low * Mild weather on tap for most of nation * US crude futures also higher in early trade * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were about 3 cents higher early Friday, edging up with stronger crude and some weekend short covering despite mild weather and record-high inventories. Traders also noted the front-month contract has remained above last week's 10-year spot chart low all week as declines in drilling rigs, output cuts by some producers and heavy nuclear plant outages underpinned prices. Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.30 per million British thermal units in early activity, up 3.1 cents. Last week the April contract slid to $2.204, the lowest mark for a front month in just over 10 years. STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES Thursday's storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose for the first time this year, gaining 11 billion cubic feet to 2.380 trillion cubic feet. The build came about two weeks earlier than usual and was the first time in five years storage registered a gain for that week. It was also just above Reuters poll estimates for a 10 bcf gain, and well above the year-ago draw of 20 bcf and the five-year average drop for that week of 17 bcf. Storage now stands 766 bcf, or nearly 48 percent above year-ago levels and 54 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) With more mild weather this week across the nation, traders expect another build to inventories next week. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 43 bcf to 58 bcf versus a year-ago build of 7 bcf and a five-year average draw of 8 bcf for that week. Storage should finish the month at an all-time high over 2.4 tcf, 55 percent above normal and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The cushion could spell more trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market. OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET Nuclear plant outages were running at about 20,700 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Friday, up from 16,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 17,500 MW. Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. Planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply. Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more-expensive coal. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above- or much-above-normal readings for nearly the entire nation and below-normal readings only on the West Coast. Traders were awaiting Baker Hughes gas drilling data due out later Friday. Last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell for a 10th straight week to a 10-year low of 663. The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets reductions in dry gas output. A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production, but some traders think that number is still too high. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Philip Barbara)