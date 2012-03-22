UPDATE 2-US natural gas futures slide after first 2012 stocks build

* Futures end lower after early start to stock building season

* Mild forecasts, record supplies also weigh on prices

* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Thursday after a government report showed that gas inventories climbed last week for the first time this year, as a near-record mild winter triggered an early start to the stock-building season.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories for the week ended March 16 rose 11 billion cubic feet to 2.380 trillion cubic feet.

The build came about two weeks earlier than usual and was the first time in five years that storage registered a gain for that week.

Gas prices have been locked in a trading range roughly between $2.20 and $2.40 for the last two weeks, but with storage at record highs for this time of year, an early start in injections could spell more trouble for prices.

“The first net injection of the year comes slightly ahead of seasonal norms, but doesn’t come as a surprise given the unsupportive weather this shoulder season,” Mike Tran, analyst at CIBC World Markets, said in a report.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished down 9.1 cents, or nearly 4 percent, at $2.269 per million British thermal units, after sliding to $2.25 right after the EIA report. The nearby contract hit a 10-year low of $2.204 early last week.

Record high supplies and a mild March have driven front month futures down 13 percent this month and sharply widened spreads to winter contracts, with the December premium to April spiking 30 percent in the last three weeks to about $1.03.

Despite declines in gas drilling, output cuts by producers and unexpected nuclear plant outages, mild weather for much of the winter sharply slowed overall demand and built up a huge inventory surplus that could limit price gains this year.

Traders said record-high gas production, primarily from shale, has also driven prices lower.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs frequently climbing above 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.6 Celsius).

INVENTORY GLUT, THE BIG PROBLEM FOR BULLS

The weekly inventory build was slightly above the Reuters poll estimate of 10 bcf. Stocks fell 20 bcf the same week last year, while the five-year average draw for that week is 17 bcf.

The surplus to last year widened by 31 bcf to 766 bcf, or 47 percent. The excess to the five-year average gained 28 bcf to 835 bcf, or 54 percent, a huge cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year.

(Storage graphic:)

Inventories seem set to finish the month at an all-time high well over 2.4 tcf, more than 55 percent above normal and easily above the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

Early injection estimates for next week’s EIA report range from 43 bcf to 58 bcf versus last year’s adjusted build of 7 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 8 bcf.

Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, and could pressure prices again late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into a well-supplied market.

RECORD PRODUCTION

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week’s data showed the gas-directed count slid to 663, its lowest in nearly 10 years.

It was the 10th straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that historically low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations. (Rig graphic:)

But the slowdown has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record levels.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer’s shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output.

Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year, adding it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts.

BULLISH SIGNS

Cheap gas has helped tighten the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate power.

Nuclear plant outages have also been running above normal for the last month or so, adding as much as 1 bcf, or 1.5 percent, to potential daily gas demand. Gas is the fuel typically used to make up any lost nuclear generation.

On the supply side, low prices have slowed dry gas drilling and forced output cuts by several producers, which could trim 1 bcf or more from daily output.

But traders have mostly shrugged off signs that the market has been tightening.

Until production shows some concrete signs of slowing, few traders expect much upside, at least until summer air conditioning loads pick up.