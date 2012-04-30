U.S. natural gas futures seesaw in early trade

* Front month well above recent 10-year spot low * Milder spring weather on tap for much of nation * U.S. crude futures also edge lower in early trade * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures seesawed on either side of positive territory early Monday, as weaker crude futures, milder spring weather and ongoing concerns over record-high supplies battled with recent talk over more supply cuts for market direction. Many traders also said the market may have bottomed out after sinking to a 10-year spot chart low two weeks ago. Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.173 per million British thermal units in early trade, down 1.3 cents, after sliding mid-month to $1.902, the lowest level for a front month since January 2002. STORAGE STILL A HUGE WEIGHT ON PRICES Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548 trillion. But the report also showed an 11 bcf downward revision in the previous week's inventory data, most of which occurred in the producing region. Traders said the revision was a supportive surprise, but noted that inventories still remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 52 percent above last year's levels and more than 55 percent above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and again pressure prices this summer as storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, or 12 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 60 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 79 bcf. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. But the gas-directed rig count fell last week to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding 18 to 613, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Royal Dutch Shell's CFO last week said the company would be switching the bulk of its gas drilling program in the United States toward the production of "wet" natural gas and away from "dry" natural gas. As a result, Shell's natural gas production is expected to be lower year-on-year in 2012, but higher in 2013. Also last week, Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday again called for above-normal readings for most of the nation. Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 21,900 megawatts, or 22 percent, on Monday, down from about 31,000 MW out a year ago and the five-year outage rate of about 22,600 MW. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)