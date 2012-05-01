FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-US natural gas futures end higher for 3rd day
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 1, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 3-US natural gas futures end higher for 3rd day

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Bullish technicals help fuel three-day run up
    * Production slips from record highs, also stirs buying
    * Moderate weather forecasts keep buyers cautious
    * Coming Up: Reuters EIA natgas storage poll Wednesday

 (Releads, adds quote, futures graphic, updates prices)	
    By Joe Silha	
    NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Tuesday for a third day, reacting to more bullish
technicals and to signs that record production might finally be
slowing despite fading weather demand and still-high supplies.	
    Talk of more supply cuts by producers had backed some of the
recent buying, traders said. Upside momentum picked up Monday
after a government report showed gross gas production slipped in
February, a possible sign that a steep decline in gas drilling
this year was finally taking a toll on output. 	
    Technical buying and short covering also fueled recent gains
after front-month futures on Friday settled above the 40-day
moving average for the first time in five months. 	
    While moderating spring temperatures in northern tier states
this week should slow weather-related demand, utility switching
from coal to cheaper gas to generate electricity has given a
huge boost to gas-fired power loads and tightened the market.	
    "Natural gas has been in a pretty strong short covering
rally for the last week or so primarily driven by an increase in
demand from coal to gas switching along with a growing view that
the producing sector will in fact voluntarily cut production,"
Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said in a
report.	
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 8.6 cents, or 3.8 percent, at $2.371 per
million British thermal units after climbing late to a six-week
high of $2.385.	
    The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.902 just
two weeks ago, has spiked 16 percent in the last three sessions,
its biggest three-day gain in more than three months.	
    (Front-month graphic: link.reuters.com/sez87s )	
    Despite the recent run up, many traders remain skeptical of
the upside with inventories and production still at or near
all-time highs.	
    	
    IS PRODUCTION FINALLY RESPONDING TO LOW PRICES?	
    Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count slid by 18 last week to 613, its lowest since April 2002. 
 (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )	
    The near steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig
count is down 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has
raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious
about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. 	
    Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said it would be switching the
bulk of its gas drilling program in the United States toward the
production of "wet" natural gas and away from "dry" gas.	
    Last week Encana, Canada's largest gas producer,
also raised expectations about more gas supply cuts.	
    Chesapeake and Conoco had already announced cuts this year,
but so far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline
flows, which are still hovering near record levels.	
    U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Monday showed
gross gas production in February fell 420 million cubic feet per
day, or 0.6 percent, from January's record high. 	
    While it was only the second monthly output decline in the
last 12 months, it stirred talk that domestic production might
finally have peaked and was poised for further slowdown.	
    But some analysts say any material cut in dry gas output may
be a long time coming, noting rising drilling in higher-value
shale oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.	
                	
    STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD HIGHS
    EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories for
the week ended April 20 rose by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548
trillion. (	
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) 	
    While the inventory surplus has dropped some from the highs
set a couple of weeks ago, storage is still at record highs for
this time of year and stands at about 900 bcf, or 55 percent,
above average, a huge cushion that could help meet any spikes in
demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year.	
    Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive
prices to new lows this spring as seasonal weather demand fades.
More pressure is likely this summer as storage caverns fill up
and force more gas into an over-supplied market.	
    If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, or 12 percent
over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.        	
    Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 25 to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 60 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 79 bcf.	
    	
    TIGHTER MARKET	
    Low gas prices have caused more industrial use and prompted
utilities to switch to cheaper gas from coal to generate power.	
    Government data shows first-quarter electric power demand
jumped nearly 5 bcf per day, or 27 percent, above the same
year-ago period, even as overall gas use fell due to a mild
winter.	
    Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching
could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put
a serious dent in an oversupplied gas market.	
    Energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals have also
increased their gas consumption. Demand from the industrial
sector is estimated to be up as much as 1 bcf per day this year.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan in New York; Editing
by Bob Burgdorfer and M.D. Golan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.