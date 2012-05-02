FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US natural gas futures pull back early after 3-day run-up
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 2, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

US natural gas futures pull back early after 3-day run-up

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Futures pull back after strong three-day run-up
    * Production slips from record highs, stirs support
    * Moderate weather forecasts seen slowing demand
    * Coming Up: Reuters EIA natgas storage poll Wednesday

    By Joe Silha	
    NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures pulled
back early Wednesday on profit-taking after bullish technicals
and signs of slowing production drove the front month up 16
percent in the prior three sessions.	
    Chart traders said the technical picture turned bright on
Friday when front-month futures broke and closed above the
40-day moving average for the first time in five months.     	
    Talk of more supply cuts by producers also backed some of
the recent buying, traders said. Upside momentum picked up
Monday after a government report showed gross gas production
slipped in February, a possible sign that a steep decline in gas
drilling this year was finally slowing record high output.	
    While moderating spring temperatures in northern tier states
this week should slow weather-related demand, utility switching
from coal to cheaper gas to generate electricity has given a
huge boost to gas-fired power loads and tightened the market.   	
    But some chart watchers said the market was overbought and
due for a pullback after climbing to a six-week high on Tuesday,
a move that drove the 14-day relative strength index to near 80
percent. An RSI above 70 is considered overbought.	
    At 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT), the front-month gas futures
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 3.2
cents, or 1.4 percent, at $2.339 per million British thermal
units after trading between $2.331 and $2.384.	
    The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.902 just
two weeks ago, peaked Tuesday at $2.385, its highest since
mid-March. (Front-month graphic: link.reuters.com/sez87s
 )	
    Many traders remain skeptical of the upside with inventories
and production still at or near all-time highs.	
    	
    PRODUCTION, FINALLY SLOWING?	
    The near steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the Baker Hughes
gas rig count is down 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October
-- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting
serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. 	
    Royal Dutch Shell last week said it would be switching the
bulk of its gas drilling program in the United States toward the
production of "wet" natural gas and away from "dry" gas.	
    Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, also raised
expectations about more gas supply cuts last week.	
    Chesapeake and Conoco had previously announced cuts this
year, but so far the reductions have not significantly slowed
pipeline flows, which are still hovering near record levels.	
    U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Monday showed
gross gas production in February fell 420 million cubic feet per
day, or 0.6 percent, from January's record high. 	
    While it was only the second monthly output decline in the
last 12 months, it stirred talk that domestic production might
finally have peaked and was poised for further slowdown.	
    But some analysts say any material cut in dry gas output may
be a long time coming, noting the shift in drilling to
higher-value shale oil and shale liquids plays still produces
plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after
processing.	
    	
    STORAGE, STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS	
    EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories for
the week ended April 20 rose to 2.548 trillion cubic feet, still
a record high for this time of year. (	
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) 	
    While the inventory surplus has dropped some from the highs
set a couple of weeks ago, it still stands at about 900 billion
cubic feet, or 55 percent, above average, a huge overhang that
could help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related
disruptions in supply this year.	
    Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive
prices to new lows this spring as seasonal weather demand fades.
More pressure is possible this summer as storage caverns fill up
and force more gas into an over-supplied market.	
    If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, or 12 percent
over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.        	
    Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 25 to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 60 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 79 bcf.	
    	
    TIGHTER MARKET	
    While cheap gas has tightened the supply-demand balance this
year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch
to gas from pricier coal to generate power, most analysts agree
it will be very difficult for prices to move higher until
production shows more signs of slowing.	
    Government data shows first-quarter electric power demand
jumped nearly 5 bcf per day, or 27 percent, above the same
year-ago period, even as overall gas use fell due to a mild
winter.	
    Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching
could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put
a serious dent in an oversupplied gas market.	
    Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up as
much as 1 bcf per day this year.	
     	
    Prices as of 8:57 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:	
 8:57     LAST     NET    PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                       VOL      VOL
 NGc1    2.330  -0.041  -1.7%    2.326   2.384   17,274  150,386
 NGc2    2.427  -0.041  -1.7%   2.4230   2.481    7,577   58,932
 CLc1   105.67   -0.49  -0.5%   105.54  106.05   33,134  211,453
 CLc2   105.96   -0.54  -0.5%    105.9  106.36    5,058   52,890
                                                                                     
 TECHS    LAST   MA-30   MA-90  Boll up  Boll dn  RSI-30 Imp Vol
 NGc1    2.330   2.120   2.440    2.330    1.800   61.13    53.5
 CLc1   105.67  104.13  102.95   105.95      101   57.52   22.24
                                                                                     
 	
 (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan in New York; Editing
by John Picinich)

