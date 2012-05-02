FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures sink more than 5 percent
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 5:50 PM / in 5 years

U.S. natgas futures sink more than 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures sank more than 5 percent on Wednesday, immediately following news that legendary natural gas trader and hedge fund manager John Arnold would close his Centaurus Energy master fund.

Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell to $2.236 per million British thermal units at about 1:40 p.m. EDT, down about 14 cents, or more than 5 percent, extending earlier losses amid moderating weather forecasts and profit taking after a 16 percent run up in the prior three sessions.

