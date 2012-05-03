US natural gas futures up 3 pct ahead of storage data

* Front month well above recent 10-year spot low * Warmer weather on tap for much of the nation next week * U.S. crude futures slide more than $1/barrel early * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3 percent early Thursday, recouping much of Wednesday's 5-percent losses, as much warmer weather next week was expected to boost air-conditioning demand. "The weather is going to get very warm next week, upwards of 10 degrees warmer than what it is right now, for a lot of the country," a Texas trader said. In addition, traders expect a light build to inventories when weekly data come out later this morning. Many traders also said the market likely bottomed out after sinking to a 10-year spot chart low two weeks ago. They said power prices were running about $10 per megawatt hour higher on Thursday than last week, in another sign demand is picking up. Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.317 per million British thermal units in early trade, up 6.4 cents, or nearly 3 percent, after sliding recently to $1.902, the lowest level for a front month since January 2002. Gas futures sank late Wednesday immediately following news that legendary natural gas trader and hedge fund manager John Arnold would close his Centaurus Energy master fund, extending some earlier losses amid profit taking from a three-day, 16 percent run higher. STORAGE STILL A HUGE WEIGHT ON PRICES Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548 trillion. But the report also showed an 11 bcf downward revision in the previous week's inventory data, a supportive surprise. Inventories still remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 52 percent above last year's levels and more than 55 percent above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Most traders and analysts expect weekly data will show a build of about 31 bcf when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m. EDT, a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose an adjusted 60 bcf in the same week last year, and on average over the past five years have gained 79 bcf that week. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, or 12 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf. Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and again pressures prices this summer as storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. But the gas-directed rig count fell last week to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding 18 to 613, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) In addition, the EIA on Monday said gas production in February fell from January's record high, stirring expectations that the oversupplied market might finally tighten. Last week, Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for above-normal readings mostly in the Northwest, below-normal readings across a swath stretching from the Southwest to the Northeast and normal readings for the remainder of the nation. Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 21,800 megawatts, or 22 percent, on Thursday, down from about 32,400 MW out a year and about even with the five-year outage rate of about 21,900 MW. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)