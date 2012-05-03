UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up 4 pct on storage data

(Releads, adds quote, updates with closing prices) * Front month climbs after supportive storage data * Production cuts, coal switching help tighten gas market * Moderate weather forecasts for next week seen slowing demand * Coming Up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday By Joe Silha NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended higher o n T hursday for the fourth time in five sessions, backed by a weekly government report showing inventories climbed less than expected last week. The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 31 bcf gain. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 8.7 cents, or 3.9 percent, at $2.34 per million British thermal units after stalling early at $2.38, just below the six-week high of $2.385 hit on Tuesday. The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.90 just two weeks ago, has gained in four of the last five sessions, tacking on a total of about 15 percent. The inventory build was light relative to expectations and sharply trimmed the surplus to last year by 32 bcf to 840 bcf, or 48 percent. It also sliced 51 bcf from the excess to the five-year average, reducing the total to 857 bcf, or 50 percent. "Demand increases due to coal to gas switching have been helping injections underperform so far this season. However, the market will need to see some significant production cuts in the near future for the rally to continue," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said in a report, noting the weekly inventory report was slightly bullish. But despite recent gains, many traders remained skeptical of the upside with inventories and production still at or near all-time highs and milder spring weather likely to slow demand. STORAGE, STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could drive prices to new lows this year. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Stocks are still at record highs for this time and concerns persist that the inventory glut will force prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.532 tcf, 10.5 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 25 to 70 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf. PRODUCTION FINALLY SLOWING? Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell to a 10-year low of 613. (Graphic on rigs vs prices: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig count is down 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. Several producers have said they will cut spending on dry gas plays or shut in some output due to low prices, but so far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows. U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Monday showed gross gas production in February fell 420 million cubic feet per day, or 0.6 percent, from January's record high. While it was only the second monthly output decline in the last 12 months, it stirred talk that domestic production might finally have peaked and was poised for a further slowdown. Analysts say any decline in dry gas output could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling in more-profitable shale oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. TIGHTER MARKET While cheap gas has tightened the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate power, most analysts agree it will be difficult for prices to move much higher without clear signs that production is slowing. Government data shows first-quarter electric power demand jumped nearly 5 bcf per day, or 27 percent, above the same year-ago period, even as overall gas use fell due to a mild winter. Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put a serious dent in an oversupplied gas market. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up more than 0.5 bcf per day versus last year but some analysts expect it to increase by as much as 1 bcfd this year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan, Editing by John Picinich and Marguerita Choy)