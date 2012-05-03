US natgas futures hold gains after light storage build

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures held gains early Thursday after the government reported a weekly inventory build below market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 31 bcf gain.

At 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), the front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 6.4 cents, or 2.8 percent, at $2.317 per million British thermal units. Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.33 area.