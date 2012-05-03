FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US natgas futures hold gains after light storage build
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

US natgas futures hold gains after light storage build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures held gains early Thursday after the government reported a weekly inventory build below market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 31 bcf gain.

At 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), the front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 6.4 cents, or 2.8 percent, at $2.317 per million British thermal units. Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.33 area.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.