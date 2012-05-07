Warm weather boosts US natgas futures by 3 pct early

* Front month well above recent 10-year spot low * Warm weather on tap for much of the nation this week * U.S. crude futures slip more than $1/barrel early * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3 percent early Monday, lifted by the return of weekday industrial demand and forecasts for some warm weather which should boost cooling loads. Traders said recent coal to gas switching contributed to weekly inventory injections underperforming historical injections, while talk of more supply cuts by producers has also lifted prices over the past few weeks. Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.337 per million British thermal units in early trading, up 5.8 cents, or a little less than 3 percent. The front month slid twice in April to $1.902, the lowest level for a front month since January 2002. STORAGE STILL A WEIGHT ON PRICES Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose to 2.576 trillion cubic feet, but remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 48 percent above last year's levels and nearly 50 percent above the five-year level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could pressure prices to new lows this year. Concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into the over-supplied market. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 70 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.532 tcf, 10.5 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's recent short-term energy outlook also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. But the gas-directed rig count fell last week to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding seven to 606, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) In addition, the EIA last week said gas production in February fell from January's record high, stirring expectations that the market might finally tighten. Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal readings for about the western half of the nation and mostly below-normal readings in the East. Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 23,500 megawatts, or 23 percent, on Monday, down from about 31,500 MW out a year but up from the five-year outage rate of about 21,500 MW. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)