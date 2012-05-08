UPDATE 3-US natgas futures reverse, end up on late buying binge

* Production cuts, coal switching help tighten the market * Milder weather this week limits upside * Coming Up: Reuters weekly natgas storage poll Wednesday (Releads, adds quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures reversed course and ended higher o n T uesday, driven by a late flurry of buying amid signs the market may be tightening despite early weakness as moderate weather this week slowed demand. Traders said the supply-demand balance for gas seemed to be tightening, with record production finally showing signs of slowing and demand picking up as utilities push to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. The result has been a series of fairly light weekly inventory builds even as moderate spring temperatures have slowed overall weather demand. The U.S. Energy Information Administration slightly trimmed its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012, but sharply raised its expectation for demand gains this year. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 5.7 cents, or 2.4 percent, at $2.393 per million British thermal units, after climbing late to a two-month high of $2.402. The contract hit a low of $2.276. "People are expecting another bullish weekly inventory report on Thursday, and there was also talk of some late fund buying. The market is slowly turning around and moving out of the downtrend," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella told Reuters. The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.90 about three weeks ago, has settled higher in six of the last eight sessions, gaining nearly 18 percent. Technical traders said that Tuesday's settle above the recent high of $2.385 was constructive and could signal more upside, but some noted the market was overbought and could correct lower in a profit taking pullback by longs. Many traders remained skeptical of the upside with storage and production still at or near all-time highs, but most did not rule out another leg higher once hotter temperatures force homeowners and businesses to crank up their air conditioners. STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD HIGHS Last week's Energy Information Administration storage report for the week ended April 27 showed total gas inventories climbed to 2.576 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market was still a long way from eliminating a huge oversupply that stands at about 850 billion cubic feet, or 50 percent, above both last year and the five-year average. Concerns persist that the storage overhang will force prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more gas into the market. Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 25 to 52 bcf, with most in the low- to mid-30s. Stocks rose an adjusted 71 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 84 bcf. A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed industry analysts expect storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, in line with a government estimate for peak capacity. But lagging storage builds have raised expectations that excess supplies can be trimmed to manageable levels in the 190 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin. IS PRODUCTION SLOWING? The EIA slightly trimmed its estimate for marketed gas production growth in 2012 but still sees output at a record high 69.14 bcf per day. The agency significantly raised its estimate for 2012 gas consumption, expecting demand to climb 3.4 bcfd, or 5.1 percent, from 2011 to 70.17 bcf daily, driven mostly by an expected 21 percent jump in electric power demand as low prices encourage utilities to use more of the cheaper fuel to generate power. The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig count is off 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has also raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Low prices have prompted several producers to say they will cut spending on dry gas drilling or shut in some output, but so far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows. EIA data last week showed gross gas production in February fell 420 million cubic feet per day, or 0.6 percent, from January's record high. The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that domestic production might finally have peaked and be poised for a slowdown. While cheap gas has tightened the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers and utilities burn up more of the fuel, most analysts agree it will be difficult for prices to move much higher without clearer signs that production is slowing. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy)