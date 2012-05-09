UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up 3 pct, third straight gain

* Estimates for light storage build prop up prices

* Production cuts, switching from coal help tighten market

* Milder weather this week limits upside

* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday (Releads, adds quote, updates with closing prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures powered higher o n Wednesday for a third straight day amid expectations for a supportive weekly inventory report on Thursday and on signs a tighter market may offset milder weather this weak that has slowed demand.

Traders said the supply-demand balance for gas seemed to be tightening, with record production finally showing signs of slowing and demand picking up as utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

The result has been that weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in three of the last four weeks and are likely to do so again on Thursday even as moderate spring temperatures this week slowed overall usage.

Energy Information Administration data on Thursday was expected to show domestic gas inventories rose last week by 34 billion cubic feet, well below builds seen last year and for the five-year average, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 7.2 cents, or 3 percent, at $2.465 per million British thermal units after climbing to a two-month high of $2.509 at midday.

“We’re looking at this as technical momentum, though it’s not without fresh reminders of last week’s weather drag on injection size at a time of sharp coal displacement,” Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report.

The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.90 three weeks ago, has gained over 8 percent in the last three sessions and is up 21 percent in seven of the last nine sessions.

Chart traders said Tuesday’s front-month settlement above the recent high of $2.385 was bullish, particularly after today’s solid follow through, and could signal more upside.

But some, noting the relative strength index had climbed above 70 percent, said the market was overbought and could correct lower on a profit taking pull back.

While traders did not rule out another leg higher once hotter weather forces homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioners, many remained skeptical of the upside with storage and production still at or near all-time highs.

IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday slightly trimmed its estimate for marketed gas production growth in 2012 but still sees output at a record high 69.14 bcf per day.

The agency significantly raised its estimate for 2012 gas consumption, expecting demand to climb by more than 5 percent, which should help tighten a loose gas market. EIA said the gain should mostly be driven by a 21 percent jump in electric demand as utilities use more of the cheaper fuel to generate power.

EIA data last week showed gross gas production in February fell slightly from January’s record high. The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that production might finally have peaked and be poised to slow.

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig count is off 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has also raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Low prices have prompted several producers to say they will cut spending on dry gas drilling or shut in some output, but so far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows.

While cheap gas has tightened the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers and utilities burn up more of the fuel, most analysts agree it will be difficult to trim the huge storage surplus without more output cuts from producers.

STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD HIGHS

While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs in late March, traders noted stocks were still at record highs for this time, standing about 850 bcf, or 50 percent, above both last year and the five-year average.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

There are still concerns that the huge storage overhang will force prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and in the summer when storage caverns become full and force more gas onto the market.

A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed industry analysts expect storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, in line with a government estimate for peak capacity.

But lagging storage builds have raised expectations that excess supplies can be trimmed to manageable levels in the 190 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy)