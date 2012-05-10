FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

US natgas futures rise on light EIA storage build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures edged slightly higher early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build below market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 34 bcf gain.

At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 2.3 cents, or 1 percent, at $2.488 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.44 and $2.499 per mmBtu.

Just before the release of the storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading at $2.455.

