US natgas futures at 2-month high ahead of weekend

* Front month still well above recent 10-year spot low * Warmer weather on tap next week for much of nation * U.S. crude futures sink more than $1/barrel early * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose to their highest level in more than two months early Friday after another light weekly inventory build was seen as a sign of a tightening supply and demand balance, with warmer weather on tap for next week. Traders said the gas market seemed to be tightening, with record production finally showing signs of slowing and demand picking up as utilities switched from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. The result has been weekly inventory builds that have fallen below average in four of the last five weeks. Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.495 per million British thermal units in early trading, up 0.8 cent, after climbing to $2.531 which marked the highest price for a front-month contract since March 1. The front month slid twice in April to $1.902 which was its lowest price since January 2002. STORAGE BUILDS BELOW AVERAGE BUT STOCKS AT RECORD HIGHS Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet, below Reuters poll estimates for a 34 bcf build and well below the five-year average build of 84 bcf for that week. But stocks still remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 44 percent above last year's levels and nearly 45 percent above the five-year level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would exceed the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total storage capacity by about 375 bcf. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 52 to 79 bcf, well below last year's adjusted build of 86 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 91 bcf. A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed industry analysts expect storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, well above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf. IS PRODUCTION SLOWING? The EIA in Tuesday's short-term energy outlook trimmed its estimate for gas production growth this year, and sharply raised its expectations for demand gains. Also last week the gas-directed rig count fell to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding seven to 606, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for most of the nation, stretching across the West and northern-tier states, and below-normal readings only in parts of the Northwest and in Florida. Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 20,800 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Friday, down from about 25,900 MW out a year ago, but up from the five-year outage rate of about 18,600 MW. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)