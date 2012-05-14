UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down, 1st loss in 6 sessions

* Front month futures end down after five straight gains

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Monday for the first time in six sessions, with prices sliding 3 percent on technical selling and some profit-taking as fairly mild Northeast and Midwest weather this week slowed overall demand.

Signs of a tighter supply/demand balance helped drive gas prices up 10 percent last week and some 23 percent in nine of 11 previous sessions.

Traders noted record production finally seemed to be slowing while demand has picked up as more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. Gas prices hit a 10-year low of $1.90 per mmBtu about four weeks ago.

Strong utility demand has driven weekly storage builds below average in four of the last five weeks and will likely do so again this week even as mild spring weather slows overall usage.

Steep and steady declines in dry gas drilling have also raised expectations that production was slowing.

Chart traders said technical selling kicked in early after upside momentum stalled just below Friday’s two-month high of $2.531. Most agreed the market got overbought last week and was due for a pullback after the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) climbed into overbought territory above 70.

“RSI and other technical indicators pointed at an overbought contract. No surprise today that there would be some easing,” Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 7.8 cents, or 3.1 percent, at $2.431 per million British thermal units after stalling early at $2.52.

While traders did not rule out another leg higher once hotter temperatures boost air conditioning demand, many remained skeptical of the upside with milder spring weather ahead and inventories and production still at or near all-time highs.

“We still do not see evidence of any sustained hot patterns building or reaching levels seen last year at this time.” private forecaster Commodity Weather Group said in a report, noting that widespread warmth in the 6-10 day outlook was insufficient to trigger significant demand.

STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD HIGHS

U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet.

The weekly build was below the Reuters poll estimate of 34 bcf and seen as supportive.

It sharply trimmed the surplus to last year by 41 bcf to 799 bcf, or 44 percent, and sliced 54 bcf from the excess to the five-year average, reducing the total to 803 bcf, or 45 percent.

The surplus to last year is down 10 percent from its late March peak, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs for this time. Concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Injection estimates for Thursday’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) report range from 46 to 68 bcf, with most in the 60 bcf area. Stocks rose an adjusted 86 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 91 bcf.

If weekly storage injections through October match the five-year average, inventories would exceed the government’s 4.1 tcf estimate of total capacity by about 375 bcf.

Lagging storage builds have raised expectations that excess supplies can be trimmed to manageable levels in the 185 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

PRODUCTION SLOWS, STILL NEAR RECORD

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count notched its fifth drop in the last six weeks, sliding by eight last week to another 10-year low of 598.

Since peaking at 936 in October, the 36 percent drop in dry gas drilling has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Several producers have said they will cut spending in dry gas plays or shut in some output due to low prices, which could trim as much as 1 bcf per day from total output.

But the producer shift away from dry gas to more lucrative shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, jumped 29 to an all-time high of 1,187, eclipsing the previous record of 1,185 hit in late January.

EIA on Tuesday slightly trimmed its estimate for marketed gas production growth in 2012 but still sees output at a record high 69.14 bcf per day.

Recent EIA data also showed gross gas production in February fell slightly from January’s record high. The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that production might finally have peaked and be poised to slow. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan)