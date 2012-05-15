UPDATE 3-Low storage estimates boost US natgas futures

* Futures gain on estimates for light weekly inventory build * Production cuts, coal switching help limit downside * Moderate weather this week slows demand * Coming up: Reuters EIA natural gas storage poll Wednesday (Releads, adds quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Tuesday as supportive supply and demand fundamentals and expectations for another light weekly inventory build on Thursday underpinned prices despite fairly mild weather this week. Lagging storage builds recently have raised expectations that record supplies can be trimmed to manageable levels in the 185 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin. Traders also noted that a steep drop in dry gas drilling and production cuts by several producers may be slowing record output, while demand has been picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. The tighter balance between supply and demand helped drive futures up 10 percent last week, with the nearby contract hitting a two-month high of $2.531 on Friday. Front month gas notched a 10-year low of $1.90 just four weeks ago. "Fundamentals have improved enough to support the lower end of the trading range ($2.20-$2.25) and as long as we see some degree of the inventory surplus narrowing the range low should hold," EMI's Dominick Chirichella said in a report. "Production is going to have to be cut (further) as there is not enough potential demand growth expected over the next several months to remove the exposure of total U.S. inventories hitting maximum capacity," he said. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 6.9 cents, or 2.8 percent, at $2.50 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.387 and $2.504. The gain nearly erased Monday's 7.8-cent loss. Traders did not rule out additional gains once higher temperatures boost air conditioning demand, but many remained skeptical in the near term with moderate weather forecast this week and inventories and production still at or near all-time highs. While the warmer outlook for the Northeast and Midwest next week could boost demand, traders noted it may be partly offset by more seasonal weather in the West and South. "Despite the seasonal to sometimes cool South, we're still expecting an above-normal cooling demand given the ongoing warmth through key areas of the Midwest and East," private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in its morning report. STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD HIGHS Strong utility demand has driven weekly storage builds below average in four of the last five weeks and will likely do so again this week even as mild spring weather slows overall usage. U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data last week showed total domestic gas inventories climbed to 2.606 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time. While the surplus to last year is down 10 percent from its late March peak, it remains at about 800 billion cubic feet, or 44 percent, a huge cushion to offset any weather-related spikes in demand or storm-related cuts in supply. Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 45 bcf to 67 bcf, with most in the 55-60 bcf area. Stocks rose an adjusted 86 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 91 bcf. Concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades. Prices may be pressured again this summer as storage caverns fill up. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Traders noted that the storage surplus to last year would have to be trimmed by another 550 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. WHEN WILL PRODUCTION SLOW? While the Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count fell to a 10-year low last week, horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, jumped to an all-time high. Since peaking at 936 in October, the 36 percent drop in dry gas drilling has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the record flood of supplies. But traders noted the shift away from dry gas to more lucrative shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall decline in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Production cuts announced so far by some producers could trim as much as 1 bcf per day from total output, but EIA still sees marketed gas production hitting a record high this year. Recent EIA data showed gross gas production in February fell slightly from January's record high. The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that production might finally have peaked and be poised to slow. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)