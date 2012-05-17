FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 17, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

US natural gas futures edge up, front hits 3-month high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Front-month hits near 3-month high on light storage
estimate
    * Production cuts, coal switching help tighten balance
    * Moderate temperatures this week slow weather demand
    * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natural gas storage data Thursday

    NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures mostly
edged higher early Thursday for a third straight session, with
expectations for a supportive weekly inventory report and signs
of a tighter market driving the front-month contract to nearly a
three-month high.	
    Gas prices have settled higher in seven of eight previous
sessions, gaining about 15 percent. Prices overnight climbed to
$2.676 per million British thermal units, the highest for the
front month since Feb. 23.	
    Traders noted that production cuts by several producers
seemed to be slowing record output, while demand has been
picking up as more electric utilities switch to gas from more
expensive coal to generate power.	
    Chart traders noted technicals turned bullish over the last
month as the front month rallied some 40 percent from the
10-year low of $1.90, breaking some key resistance  along the
way. 	
    At 8:35 a.m. EDT (1235 GMT), front-month gas futures  
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 3 cents, or 1.1
percent, at $2.648 per million British thermal units after
trading between $2.616 and $2.676.	
    While some traders said the market was due for a pullback,
noting the relative strength index was hovering in overbought
territory above 70, they did not rule out further upside once
higher temperatures boost air conditioning demand.	
    But many remained skeptical of recent gains with storage and
production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching
levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a
big factor in underpinning  gas demand this year. ID:nL1E8GG8AA]	
    	
    STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD HIGHS	
    Four of the last five weekly inventory injections have come
in below average, raising expectations that lagging storage
builds will help trim record supplies to more manageable levels
in the 185 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.	
    Strong utility demand should keep this week's storage
injection, due on Thursday, well below the average again.   
Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expected stocks to have
gained 55 billion cubic feet last week, a build that would again
cut the surplus to last year and the five-year average.
 	
    Storage rose an adjusted 86 bcf during the same week last
year. The five-year average increase for that week is 91 bcf.	
    While the surplus to last year is down 10 percent from its
late March peak, it still stands at about 800 bcf, or 44 percent
above year-ago, a huge cushion to offset any weather-related
spikes in demand or storm-related cuts in supply.	
    U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data last week
showed total domestic gas inventories climbed to 2.606 trillion
cubic feet, still a record high for this time. 	
    Concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices
lower this spring as weather demand fades. Prices may be
pressured again this summer as storage caverns fill up. (Storage
graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
 	
    Traders noted that the storage surplus to last year would
have to be trimmed by another 550 bcf to avoid breaching the
government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked
last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.	
	
    Prices as of 8:50 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:	
          LAST     NET    PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                       VOL      VOL
 NGc1    2.631   0.013   0.5%    2.616   2.676   23,555  132,509
 NGc2    2.707   0.020   0.7%   2.6870   2.748   10,302   60,969
 CLc1    93.49    0.68   0.7%    92.65   93.72   45,560  284,712
 CLc2    93.86    0.67   0.7%    93.03    94.1   20,246  118,662
                                                                                            
 TECHS    LAST   MA-30   MA-90  Boll up  Boll dn  RSI-30 Imp Vol
 NGc1    2.631   2.200   2.360    2.690    1.920   67.64   55.61
 CLc1    93.49  100.95  102.41   109.05    91.01   28.95   29.15
                                                                                            
 	
 (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
