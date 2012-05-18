FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US natural gas futures rise early, front hits 3-month high
May 18, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

US natural gas futures rise early, front hits 3-month high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures headed
higher early Friday, with a tighter supply and demand balance
and extended forecasts for warm weather again driving the
front-month contract to a three-month high despite overbought
technicals and comfortable supplies.	
    Gas prices have gained about 17 percent so far this month,
backed by signs that record production was finally slowing while
demand was picking up as more electric utilities switch from
coal to cheaper gas to generate power.	
    Chart traders said technicals turned bullish over the last
month as futures rallied 40 percent from the 10-year low of
$1.90 per million British thermal units, breaking through some
stiff resistance along the way.	
    At 8:35 a.m. EDT (1235 GMT), front-month gas futures 
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 7.6 cents, or 3
percent, at $2.67 per mmBtu after climbing earlier to $2.685
which marked their highest since Feb. 23.	
    While some said the market was due for a pullback, noting
the relative strength index had climbed into overbought
territory well above 70 percent, they did not rule out further
gains once higher temperatures boost air-conditioning demand.	
    But many remained skeptical of recent gains with storage and
production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching
levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a
big factor in boosting gas demand this year. 	
    "This (11-15 day) period begins where the prior (6-10 day)
period left off, with some additional warm changes to the
Midwest and Northeast. The result will be a continuation of an
abnormal amount of cooling demand for late May across key
regions," private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in a report.	
	
    INVENTORIES STILL AT RECORD HIGHS	
    U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday
showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 61
billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet. 
 	
    While the build was above market expectations - the Reuters
poll estimate was looking for a 55 bcf gain - traders noted it
was still well below average for this time and cut the inventory
surplus relative to last year and the five-year average.    	
    The build trimmed the overhang to last year by 25 bcf to 774
bcf, or 41 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 30
bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the
total to 773 bcf, or 41 percent.    	
    The surplus to last year has dropped 13 percent from late
March highs, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs
for this time. There are still concerns that the storage glut
will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and
pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up.	
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) 	
    Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of
the last six weeks but traders said more light builds will be
needed to trim bloated supplies to more manageable levels in the
26 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin.	
    The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by
another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1 tcf
estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November
at a record high of 3.852 tcf.	
    Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 70 to 97 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 101 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 97 bcf.	
    	
    PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD	
    Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale,
is still flowing at near record highs.	
    Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig
report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed
rig count fell to another 10-year low.	
    Since peaking at 936 in October, the 36 percent drop in dry
gas drilling has raised expectations that producers were finally
getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.	
    But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the
type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, jumped to
an all-time high.	
    The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and
shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas
that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the
overall drop in dry gas output. 	
 (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)	
    Recent EIA data showed gross gas production in February fell
slightly from January's record high. The decline, only the
second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that production might
finally have peaked and be poised to slow. 	
	
    Prices as of 8:50 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:	
    	
          LAST     NET    PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                       VOL      VOL
 NGc1    2.666   0.072   2.8%    2.606   2.685   12,523  159,851
 NGc2    2.747   0.074   2.8%   2.6860   2.762    4,341   79,217
 CLc1    92.39   -0.17  -0.2%     91.6   92.88   34,335  308,371
 CLc2    92.75   -0.19  -0.2%    91.97   93.24   28,779  128,242
                                                                               
 TECHS    LAST   MA-30   MA-90  Boll up  Boll dn  RSI-30 Imp Vol
 NGc1    2.666   2.220   2.360    2.720    1.960   68.17   54.34
 CLc1    92.39  100.56  102.29   109.05    89.85   24.25   29.53
                                                                               
 	
 (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)

