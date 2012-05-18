UPDATE 3-Warm forecast sends US natgas futures to 3-1/2-mth top

* Front month hits highest since late Jan on warm forecasts

* Production cuts, coal switching help tighten balance (Releads, adds quote, spread data, Baker Hughes rig data)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures rose to a 3-1/2-month high on Friday, as tighter supply-and-demand fundamentals and warmer extended weather forecasts continued to drive gains despite overbought technicals.

Gas prices have gained 20 percent so far this month, driven by signs that record production was finally slowing while demand picked up as more electric utilities switched from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

Chart traders said technicals had turned bullish over the last month as futures rallied more than 40 percent from a 10-year low of $1.90 per million British thermal units, breaking through some stiff resistance along the way.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 14.8 cents, or 5.7 percent, at $2.742 per mmBtu after climbing late to $2.759, the highest for the nearby contract since Jan. 30.

“There are expectations for warmer temperatures ahead, and power generation demand has been influencing (slowing) storage injections,” Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit Energy, told Reuters, noting that production numbers were also not as strong as earlier in the year.

Strong gains in the nearby contract have crushed spreads to winter months, with the December premium to June ending Friday at 72.7 cents, down 27 percent from its peak this year of 99.3 cents hit just five weeks ago.

Some traders said the market was due a pullback, noting the relative strength index had shot into overbought territory near 80 percent this week, but they did not rule out further gains once higher temperatures boost air-conditioning demand.

“This (11-15 day) period begins where the prior (6-10 day) period left off, with some additional warm changes to the Midwest and Northeast. The result will be a continuation of an abnormal amount of cooling demand for late May across key regions,” private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in a report.

Others remained skeptical of the upside with storage and production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.

PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD

Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is still flowing at near-record highs.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count climbed by two this week to 600, just above the 10-year low of 598 hit last week.

The 36-percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the record flood of supplies.

But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit another all-time high this week, climbing six to 1,193.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Recent data showed gross gas production in February fell slightly from January’s record high. The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that production might finally have peaked and be poised to slow.

INVENTORIES STILL AT RECORD HIGHS

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.

While the build was above expectations -- the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a 55-bcf gain -- traders noted it was still below average for this time of year and cut the inventory surplus relative to last year and the five-year average.

The build trimmed the overhang to last year by 25 bcf to 774 bcf, or 41 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 30 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 773 bcf, or 41 percent.

The surplus to last year has dropped 13 percent from late-March highs, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs for this time. There are concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of the last six weeks but traders said more light builds will be needed to trim bloated supplies to more manageable levels in the 26 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government’s 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

Early injection estimates for next week’s EIA report range from 67 to 88 bcf versus last year’s adjusted build of 101 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 97 bcf.