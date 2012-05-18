FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. natgas futures hit highest in more than 3 months
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

U.S. natgas futures hit highest in more than 3 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures rose to their highest in more than three months late Friday, as signs of tighter supply and demand fundamentals and warmer extended weather forecasts continued to drive gains.

At about 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT, front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed 13.3 cents, or 5.1 percent, to $2.727 per million British thermal units, the highest for the nearby contract since Feb. 17.

Just before the floor session close at 2:30 p.m., the front month peaked at $2.749, a 3-1/2-month high.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.