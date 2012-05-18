U.S. natgas futures hit highest in more than 3 months

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures rose to their highest in more than three months late Friday, as signs of tighter supply and demand fundamentals and warmer extended weather forecasts continued to drive gains.

At about 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT, front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed 13.3 cents, or 5.1 percent, to $2.727 per million British thermal units, the highest for the nearby contract since Feb. 17.

Just before the floor session close at 2:30 p.m., the front month peaked at $2.749, a 3-1/2-month high.