US natgas futures slip early as forecasts moderate

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures lost ground early Thursday as forecasts for milder weather later next week offset a tighter supply-and-demand picture and warm near-term temperatures that should prompt decent air conditioning demand. Gas prices rallied 9 percent last week, but were flat to off slightly so far this week as investors with long positions took profits ahead of a three-day weekend. NYMEX floor trading will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. Since posting a 10-year low of $1.90 per million British thermal units five weeks ago, nearby futures are still up more than 40 percent amid signs that record production was finally slowing while demand was picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. Technical traders had been expecting a pullback, noting the front-month contract shot into overbought territory late last week as it peaked on Friday at a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759. At 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 1.9 cents at $2.718 per mmBtu after trading between $2.711 and $2.75. While the front contract seems to be stuck here, unable to break above resistance in the $2.75-2.76 area, traders did not rule out another leg higher once hotter weather boosts air-conditioning demand. MDA EarthSat expects broad warmth to continue over the eastern half of the country for the next five days, but traders noted demand typically slows during a holiday week regardless of weather because many businesses close for extended periods. The private forecaster also moderated its 6-10-day outlook, predicting cooler readings across a large portion of the Midwest. Some traders remained skeptical of the upside with storage and production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year. STORAGE STILL AT RECORD HIGHS U.S. Energy Information Administration data last Thursday showed gas inventories for the week ended May 11 rose by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet. Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of the last six weeks and are likely to do so again in today's report, with traders and analysts polled by Reuters expecting stocks to have gained 76 bcf last week. Storage rose an adjusted 101 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average increase for that week is 97 bcf. Lagging stock builds this spring have raised expectations that record storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 180 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin. A huge storage surplus to last year -- at 774 bcf or 41 percent -- is down 13 percent from late-March highs, but there are still concerns that the glut could drive prices lower again this summer as storage caverns fill to near capacity. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is flowing at near-record highs. Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less than 1 bcf per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market. Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count was hovering just above 10-year lows at about 600. The count has dropped 36 percent since peaking at 936 in October, stirring talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies. But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit another all-time high last week. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Prices as of 8:44 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu: LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.726 -0.011 -0.4% 2.711 2.75 8,170 161,083 NGc2 2.786 -0.010 -0.4% 2.7670 2.809 3,762 102,140 CLc1 91.01 1.11 1.2% 89.81 91.14 44,142 27,362 CLc2 91.34 1.14 1.3% 90.13 91.43 6,531 226,226 TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.726 2.310 2.360 2.800 2.160 65.5 59.13 CLc1 91.01 99.04 101.9 106.76 87.04 28.79 28 (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)