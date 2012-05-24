UPDATE 1-US natgas futures stay lower after inventory build

* Futures remain lower after neutral EIA storage build

* Extended forecasts turn milder, help pressure prices

* Tighter supply-demand fundamentals limit downside

* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data on Friday (Releads, adds EIA stock data, quote, updates prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures remained slightly lower on Thursday as milder forecasts for later next week offset a tighter supply-and-demand picture and a government report showing another below-average weekly inventory build.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 77 billion cubic feet to 2.744 trillion cubic feet.

While the build was in line with market expectations and viewed as neutral -- the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a 76 bcf gain -- traders noted it was still well below average for this time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and the five-year average.

At 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 2.2 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $2.715 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.664 and $2.75. The nearby contract hit a 3-1/2 month high of $2.759 on Friday.

“The number (build) was in line with expectations and below the five-year average. We continue to whittle down the overhang in storage, but the market needs to see weeks and weeks of this before that overhang disappears,” said Gene McGillian from Tradition Energy.

Traders said gas prices were pressured early despite warm near-term temperatures that should boost air conditioning demand heading into a three-day weekend.

NYMEX floor trading will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

Since posting a 10-year low of $1.90 per million British thermal units five weeks ago, nearby futures are still up more than 40 percent.

Signs that record production was finally slowing, while demand was picking up as electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation, have helped back recent gains.

While the front contract seems to be stuck here, unable to break above resistance in the $2.75-2.76 area, traders did not rule out another leg higher once hotter weather boosts air-conditioning demand.

MDA EarthSat expects broad warmth to continue over the eastern half of the country for the next five days, but traders noted demand typically slows during a holiday week regardless of weather because many businesses close for extended periods.

The private forecaster also moderated its six- to 10-day outlook, predicting cooler readings across a large part of the Midwest.

Some traders remained skeptical of the upside with storage and production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.

STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD

The inventory build trimmed the surplus to last year by 24 bcf to 750 bcf, or 38 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 20 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 753 bcf, or 38 percent.

The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from late March highs, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs for this time. There are still concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill up.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in six of the last seven weeks, but traders said more undersized builds will be needed to trim the overhang to more manageable levels in the 175 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

Early injection estimates for next week’s EIA report range from 63 to 90 bcf versus last year’s adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 100 bcf.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government’s 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD

Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is flowing at near-record highs.

Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less than 1 bcf per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market.

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week’s data showed the gas-directed rig count was hovering just above 10-year lows at about 600.

The count has dropped 36 percent since peaking at 936 in October, stirring talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit another all-time high last week.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) (Additional reporting by Edward McAllister; editing by Jim Marshall)