US natgas futures still down after storage build
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

US natgas futures still down after storage build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures trimmed morning losses but remained slightly lower early on Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build in line with market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 77 billion cubic feet to 2.744 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 76-bcf gain.

At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 0.7 cent at $2.73 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.685 and $2.75.

Prior to the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.72 area.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
