U.S. natgas futures slip ahead of holiday weekend

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures lost ground early on Friday as milder weather forecasts for later next week weighed on prices despite tighter supply-and-demand fundamentals and a warm weekend outlook that should stir more air-conditioning demand. Warmer temperatures are expected in the Northeast and Midwest this weekend, but traders noted that demand typically slows during a holiday as schools and businesses shut. NYMEX floor trading will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. Since posting a 10-year low of $1.90 per million British thermal units five weeks ago, nearby futures are up about 38 percent amid signs that record production is finally slowing and demand picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. At 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 2.1 cents at $2.626 per mmBtu after trading between $2.597 and $2.654. The front contract rallied 9 percent last week but has slipped about 4 percent so far this week. While nearby futures stalled several times this week ahead of technical resistance in the $2.75-2.76 area, some traders did not rule out another leg higher once hotter weather arrives and kicks up cooling load. Others remained skeptical of the upside with storage and production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year. After some strong weekend heat, particularly in the Midwest, private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects temperatures for the eastern half of the country to cool to mostly seasonal levels by midweek next week and limit cooling demand. STORAGE STILL AT RECORD U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 77 billion cubic feet to 2.744 trillion cubic feet. While the build was in line with market expectations and viewed as neutral -- the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a 76-bcf gain -- traders noted it was well below average for this time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and the five-year average. The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 24 bcf to 750 bcf, or 38 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 20 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 753 bcf, or 38 percent. The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from late-March highs, but traders noted stocks remain at record highs for this time. There are concerns that the glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in six of the last seven weeks, but traders said more undersized builds will be needed to trim the overhang to more manageable levels in the 175 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 63 to 90 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 100 bcf. PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is flowing at near-record highs. Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less than 1 bcf per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market. Traders are waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count hovering just above 10-year lows at about 600. The count has dropped 36 percent since peaking at 936 in October, stirring talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies. But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit another all-time high last week. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Prices as of 8:56 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu: LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.631 -0.016 -0.6% 2.597 2.654 8,193 157,333 NGc2 2.693 -0.016 -0.6% 2.6580 2.716 9,093 104,988 CLc1 90.61 -0.05 -0.1% 90.2 91.32 33,946 275,522 CLc2 90.84 -0.10 -0.1% 90.49 91.59 3,527 48,052 TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.631 2.330 2.360 2.800 2.200 60.22 54.46 CLc1 90.61 98.62 101.78 105.56 86.76 26.73 27.39 (Reporting By Joe Silha)