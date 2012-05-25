UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end down 3 pct ahead of holiday

* Futures end lower for 2nd day, front drops 6.3 pct for week * Near-term heat seen boosting demand * Tighter supply-demand fundamentals limit downside (Releads, adds quote, spread data, rig data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended sharply lower on Friday, pressured by milder weather forecasts for later next week, but tighter supply-demand fundamentals and a warm near-term outlook helped limit the downside ahead of a long holiday weekend. While demand typically slows during a holiday weekend when many schools and businesses close, warmer temperatures should have people turning on air conditioners in the Northeast and Midwest. NYMEX floor trading will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. Since posting a 10-year low of $1.90 per million British thermal units five weeks ago, nearby futures are still up about 35 percent on signs that record production is finally slowing and demand picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. Front-month June gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Tuesday, ended down 7.9 cents, or 3 percent, at $2.568 per mmBtu after trading between $2.523 and $2.654. The front contract, which hit a 3-1/2 month high of $2.759 last Friday, lost 6.3 percent this week, its biggest weekly decline in 8 weeks. "Weather is playing a part in the price blow-off from the highs last Friday. Above normal temps for the coming week have some belows and normals in week two," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report, referring to the milder outlook into early June. Weakness in the front contract again widened spreads to winter months, with the December premium to June ending Friday at 71.3 cents, up 3.4 cents from Thursday but still 28 percent below its peak this year of 99.3 cents hit six weeks ago. While nearby futures stalled several times this week ahead of technical resistance in the $2.75-2.76 area, some traders did not rule out another leg higher when a broad-based sustained heat wave arrives and kicks up cooling load. Others remained skeptical of the upside with storage and production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year. After some strong weekend heat, particularly in the Midwest, private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects temperatures for the eastern half of the country to cool to near seasonal levels by midweek next week and limit cooling demand. PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is flowing at near-record highs. Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less than 1 bcf per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by six this week to a new 10-year low of 594, eclipsing the previous low of 598 hit two weeks ago. The near 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies. The Baker Hughes report also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell two this week, but the count at 1,191 is still hovering just below the all-time high of 1,193 set last week. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) STORAGE STILL AT RECORD U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 77 billion cubic feet to 2.744 trillion cubic feet. While the build was in line with market expectations and viewed as neutral -- the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a 76-bcf gain -- traders noted it was well below average for this time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and the five-year average. The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 24 bcf to 750 bcf, or 38 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 20 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 753 bcf, or 38 percent. The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from late-March highs, but traders noted stocks remain at record highs for this time. There are concerns that the glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in six of the last seven weeks, but traders said more undersized builds will be needed to trim the overhang to more manageable levels in the 175 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 63 to 90 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 100 bcf. (Editing by Dale Hudson; Editing by David Gregorio)