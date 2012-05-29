US natgas futures slip 1 pct ahead of June expiry

* Front month set to expire later Tuesday * Warm weather in consuming regions to ease next week * U.S. crude futures edge higher in early trade * Coming Up: API oil data Wednesday, EIA oil, gas data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 1 percent early Tuesday, pressured for a third straight session despite the return of weekday industrial demand after the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. Milder weather on tap for later this week and next week after a hot holiday weekend in consuming regions was expected to curb air conditioning loads. Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire later Tuesday, were at $2.534 per million British thermal units in early trade, down 3.4 cents, or about 1 percent. The front month hit a 3-1/2 month high of $2.759 on May 18 before losing 6.3 percent last week, its biggest weekly decline in 8 weeks. But since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 per million British thermal units in late April, nearby futures are still up about 32 percent on signs that record production is finally slowing and demand picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. STORAGE STILL AT RECORD U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed domestic gas inventories rose to 2.744 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 750 bcf, or 38 percent, and cut the excess versus the five-year average to 753 bcf, or 38 percent. The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from late-March highs, but traders noted stocks remain at record highs for this time of year. Concerns remain that the glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in six of the last seven weeks, but traders said more undersized builds will be needed to trim the overhang to more manageable levels in the 175 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 63 to 90 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 100 bcf. PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production is still flowing at near-record highs. Announced cuts so far have slowed output by less than 1 bcf per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market. Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by six to a 10-year low of 594. The near 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies. But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal readings for much of the mid-Continent and normal or below-normal readings on both coasts. Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 16,000 megawatts, or 16 percent, on Tuesday, down from about 20,400 MW out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of about 12,700 MW. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)