US natgas remains lower after EIA data
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

US natgas remains lower after EIA data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures remained down for the fifth straight session early Thursday following the release of government storage data that came in line with market expectations.

As of 10:33 a.m. EDT (1433 GMT), front-month July natgas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.407 per million British thermal units, down 1.1 cents, or less than 1 percent.

U.S. natural gas inventories rose 71 billion cubic feet last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. That was in line with Reuters estimates for a 70 bcf gain, but well below the year-ago adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 100 bcf.

