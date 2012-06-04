UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up 4 pct as forecasts warm

* Front month contract gains after 9 pct loss last week

* Warm weather ahead for key Northeast, Midwest consuming regions

* Supportive storage, production data last week prop up prices

* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday (Releads, adds quote, spread data, updates with closing prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended sharply higher o n M onday, backed by tighter supply-demand fundamentals and warmer forecasts for the Northeast and Midwest later this week and next week that should boost air conditioning demand.

While the warmer turn in the forecast was the main driver for price gains Monday, traders said prices were also underpinned by data last week showing another drop in the gas drilling rig count and a slowdown in March gas production.

In addition, traders noted that strong utility demand for gas has tipped inventory builds to below average in seven of the eight previous weeks, with more below-average injections expected in at least two more reports.

And despite mild weather early this week that should slow demand, warmer forecasts for later this week and next week were expected to again force homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioners.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 8.9 cents, or 3.8 percent, at $2.415 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.318 and $2.432.

“It’s going to be a week of growing heat and traders everywhere know it,” Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report, noting temperatures from New York to Chicago were expected to warm to above normal later in the week.

Strength in the front contract narrowed spreads to winter months for a second day, with the December premium to July ending Monday at 72.9 cents, down 3.5 cents from Friday and 15 percent below its peak this year of 86.1 cents hit in mid-April.

Gas demand picked up sharply this year as prices slid to 10-year lows and prompted electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation.

But as prices climbed to a 3-1/2 month high of $2.759 in mid-May, some traders said the move up had made gas less competitive and prompted some utilities to switch back to coal.

The nearby contract lost 9.4 percent last week in its biggest weekly decline in more than four months, but it still managed to gain nearly 6 percent in the month of May.

After a cool start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to warm to above normal later this week and most of next week, with highs rising above 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).

PRODUCTION FINALLY SLOWS

Traders noted recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers finally seemed to be taking a toll on gas production.

Energy Information Administration data last week showed gross gas production in March fell for a second straight month, dropping 260 million cubic feet per day, or 0.4 percent, from downwardly revised February output.

Output hit a record high 72.74 billion cubic feet per day in January but recent declines -- output has fallen three times in the last four monthly reports -- have stirred talk that domestic production had finally peaked.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week for the fifth time in six weeks, dropping by six to a 12-1/2 year low of 588.

The 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has also raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

The Baker Hughes report showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a second straight week, but the count at 1,183 is still hovering just below the all-time high of 1,193 set two weeks ago.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

LAGGING INVENTORY BUILDS

EIA data on Thursday showed that natural gas inventories for the week ended May 25 rose 71 billion cubic feet to 2.815 trillion cubic feet.

While the build was in line with market expectations -- the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a 70-bcf gain -- traders noted it was well below average for this time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and the five-year average.

The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 18 bcf to 732 bcf, or 35 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 29 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 724 bcf, or 35 percent.

The storage surplus to last year has dropped 17 percent from late-March highs, but traders noted stocks remain at record highs for this time.

While most traders still expect stocks to end the injection season above last November’s record of 3.852 tcf, some note that the steady stream of below-average builds has helped temper concerns about storage reaching congestion before next winter.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

The storage surplus to last year still has to be cut by at least another 480 bcf to avoid breaching the government’s 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.

Early injection estimates for Thursday’s EIA report range from 45 bcf to 80 bcf, with most in the mid-50s. Stocks rose an adjusted 81 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 99 bcf. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)