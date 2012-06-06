UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down, 1st loss in 3 sessions

* Front month futures end lower after two straight gains * Warm forecasts for Northeast, Midwest limit downside * Recent storage, production data also lend support * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday (Releads, adds quote, spread data, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Wednesday after two straight session gains, but a tightening supply and demand balance and warmer Northeast and Midwest weather forecasts for later this week and next helped limit the downside. Weather forecasts, particularly for the Northeast, show above normal or much-above normal temperatures moving into the Midwest and East late this week that should translate into a lot more air conditioning demand. That plus bullish supply-side data last week on production, drilling and storage, had some traders expecting sellers to remain cautious, particularly with hotter weather ahead. But upside potential may also be limited in the near term with inventories still at record highs for this time of year and monthly production hovering just below an all-time peak. "The market's in a sideways pattern, trading between $2.20 and $2.80. We need more AC (air conditioning) demand," said Tom Saal, senior vice president at INTL Hencorp Futures in Miami. But Saal said low storage injections this spring have been a supportive factor, implying either increased demand or reduced supply or a combination of both. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 2.5 cents, or 1 percent, at $2.421 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.397 and $2.487. The nearby contract is still up 4 percent so far this week after losing 9.4 percent last week. Weakness in the front contract widened spreads to winter months for the first time in four days, with the December premium to July ending at 73.9 cents, up 1.9 cents from Tuesday but still 14 percent below its peak this year of 86.1 cents hit in mid-April. Gas demand has picked up sharply this year as prices slid to 10-year lows and prompted electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. But after gas rebounded to a 3-1/2 month high of $2.76 in mid-May, some traders said the move up made it less competitive and could prompt some utilities to switch back to coal. Without steady weather demand, many traders remain skeptical of further upside. "The (6-10 day) forecast is a bit warmer across the Northeast," private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in its morning report, adding that 90s Fahrenheit should be common for mid-Atlantic states, while the Southeast will remain near normal. STORAGE SURPLUS DECLINES, STOCKS STILL AT RECORD Strong utility demand for gas has slowed inventory builds to below average in seven of eight previous weeks, with more below-average injections expected in at least the next two reports. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect stocks to have gained 56 billion cubic feet last week, a build that would again cut the surplus to last year and the five-year average. Stocks climbed 81 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average gain for that week is 99 bcf. U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed natural gas inventories for the week ended May 25 rose 71 bcf to 2.815 trillion cubic feet. While most traders still expect stocks to end the injection season above last November's record of 3.852 tcf, some note that the steady stream of below-average builds has helped dampen concerns about storage reaching congestion before next winter. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Lagging injections have trimmed both the storage surplus relative to last year and the five-year average to about 725-730 bcf, or 35 percent. While the overhang versus last year has dropped 17 percent from late-March highs, traders noted it still has to be cut by at least another 480 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. SIGNS OF SLOWING PRODUCTION Traders noted recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers finally seemed to be taking a toll on gas production. EIA data last week showed gross gas production in March fell for a second straight month. Output hit a record high of 72.74 bcf per day in January, but three declines in the last four monthly reports have stirred talk that low prices were finally forcing more producers to slow production. Analysts said that the cuts so far were not enough to significantly reduce supplies, noting production in 2012 was still expected to set a record high for a second straight year. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week for the fifth time in six weeks, dropping to a 12-1/2 year low of 588. The 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking in October has also raised expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing output. Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a second straight week, but the count at 1,183 is still just below the all-time high of 1,193 set two weeks ago. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) (Additional reporting By Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Alden Bentley and Sofina Mirza-Reid)