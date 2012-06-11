UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down, front hits 6-wk low

* Forecasts moderate for Northeast, Midwest this week * Record inventories, high production also weigh on prices * Recent gas drilling rig declines limit downside * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday (Releads, adds analyst comment, spread data; updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Monday for the third time in four sessions, with the front-month contract driven to a six-week low on moderating weather forecasts, record high inventories and still-strong production. Despite heat in Texas, traders said the milder turn in the outlook this week for the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, stirred concerns that inventory builds would pick up and weigh prices down even further in the near term. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 8.1 cents, or 3.5 percent, at $2.218 per million British thermal units after touching a six-week low of $2.198. Weakness in the front contract widened spreads to winter months, with the December premium to July ending at 83.8 cents, up 2.1 cents from Friday and just below its peak for this year of 86.1 cents from mid-April. "It's hot in Texas, but (overall) the weather's not helping much," a Houston-based trader said, noting forecasts for the Northeast and Midwest turned a bit milder this week which should slow air conditioning demand. While warmer weather was expected in both regions next week, traders noted temperatures in the Southeast and most of the West were still expected to remain near normal. With no broad-based, sustained heat wave on the horizon and gas inventories still at record highs for this time and growing, many traders remained skeptical of the upside from here. Gas demand jumped this year as prices slid to 10-year lows in the $1.90 area and prompted some electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. But traders said the May rally to a 3-1/2-month high of $2.76 may have driven prices high enough to slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, citing last week's big inventory build. RECORD STORAGE STILL A CONCERN U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total domestic inventories for the week ended June 1 rose by a larger-than-expected 62 billion cubic feet to 2.877 trillion cubic feet. The build exceeded a Reuters poll estimate for a 56-bcf gain and helped drive prices down some 6 percent that day, their biggest one-day drop in more than four months. But the inventory gain still fell short of last year's increase and trimmed the surplus to last year by 19 bcf to 713 bcf, or 33 percent. Current stocks also slipped slightly to 31 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Strong utility demand for gas has slowed inventory builds to below average in eight of nine previous weeks, pulling the surplus to last year down 20 percent from late-March highs. But with stocks still at record highs, concerns remain that the huge inventory overhang will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill up. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 465 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 64 bcf to 80, with most in the low-70s. Stocks rose an adjusted 72 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 88 bcf. SIGNS RECORD PRODUCTION SLOWING Traders noted recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers seemed to be taking a modest toll on gas production. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 565, its sixth drop in seven weeks and the lowest in nearly 13 years when there were 561 gas rigs operating. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months -- the gas count is down 40 percent since peaking last year at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about slowing record supplies. Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a third straight week, dropping six to 1,177. But the count is still just below the all-time high of 1,193 set three weeks ago. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. Recent EIA data showed gross gas production in March fell for a second straight month. Output hit a record high of 72.74 bcf per day in January, but three declines in the last four monthly reports have stirred talk that low prices were finally forcing more producers to slow production. Analysts said the cuts so far of about 1 bcf per day were not enough to reduce supplies significantly, noting production in 2012 was expected to set a record for a second straight year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and David Gregorio)