UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up slightly after six-week low

* Record inventories, high production limit upside * Recent gas drilling rig declines seen supportive * Coming Up: Reuters weekly natgas storage poll Wednesday (adds analyst comment, spread data; updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended slightly higher on Tuesday on technical buying and short-covering after hitting a six-week low earlier in the day. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 1.4 cents at $2.232 per million British thermal units after sliding early to $2.173. The nearby contract, which fell 3.5 percent on Monday due to forecasts of moderating weather, has lost nearly 19 percent since peaking at $2.76 just three weeks ago. The sell-off drove technical indicators into oversold territory and had some chart watchers anticipating a bounce. "Prices came down pretty hard over the last three weeks, but I think the downside risk from here is relatively low. I'm looking for weather to pick up demand," said Steve Platt, analyst at Archer Financial in Chicago. Front-month spreads to winter months narrowed slightly, with the December premium to July ending at 82.5 cents, down 1.3 cents from Monday and just below its peak for this year of 86.1 cents from mid-April. Traders said milder weather this week in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, has stirred concerns that demand would slow and force more gas into already-bloated inventories. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to warm to above normal late this week and next week. Traders said forecast highs next week in both regions near 90 degrees Fahrenheit were likely to force more homeowners and businesses to crank up their air conditioning. But few traders expect much upside in prices with no sustained heat wave on the horizon and gas inventories still at record highs for this time of year and growing. In its Short-term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration trimmed its estimates for domestic natural gas production and consumption growth in 2012, but still sees gains in demand outpacing rising output. It was the second straight month that EIA trimmed its estimate for gas production growth this year though total output was still expected to beat last year's record high. STORAGE GLUT STILL A CONCERN Gas demand jumped this year as prices slid to 10-year lows in the $1.90 area and prompted some electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. But traders said the May rally to a 3-1/2-month high of $2.76 may have driven prices high enough to slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, citing last week's big inventory build. EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories for the week ended June 1 rose by a larger-than-expected 62 billion cubic feet to 2.877 trillion cubic feet. The build exceeded market expectations but still fell short of last year's increase and trimmed the surplus to last year by 19 bcf to 713 bcf, or 33 percent. Current stocks also slipped slightly to 31 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Strong utility demand for gas has slowed inventory builds to below average in eight of nine previous weeks, pulling the surplus to last year down 20 percent from late-March highs. But with stocks still at record highs, concerns remain that the huge inventory overhang will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill up. EIA on Tuesday said it expected gas storage to climb to a new record high of 4.015 tcf by the end of October, which would fall just shy of the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of capacity. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 465 bcf to avoid breaching capacity limits. Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 64 bcf to 80, with most in the low-70s. Stocks rose an adjusted 72 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 88 bcf. PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING, STILL RECORD OUTPUT EIA on Tuesday said it expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year. But the agency sees demand in 2012, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, rising 4.1 percent. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 565, its sixth drop in seven weeks and the lowest in nearly 13 years when there were 561 gas rigs operating. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months -- the gas count is down 40 percent since peaking last year at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about slowing record supplies. Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a third straight week, but the count at 1,177 is not far below the all-time high of 1,193 set three weeks ago. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. Traders noted recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers seemed to be taking a modest toll on gas production. Analysts said the cuts so far of about 1 bcf per day were not enough to reduce supplies significantly, noting EIA estimates for another record high in gas production this year. (Editing by John Picinich and Carol Bishopric)