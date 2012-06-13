US natgas futures slip early on mild weather

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures, pressured by milder weather this week, lost ground early on Wednesday, but technical buying after the recent slide and the warmer outlook for later this week and next week helped limit the downside. Traders said milder weather this week in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, has slowed demand and weighed on prices. But they said the warmer outlook should soon boost air conditioning demand and help tighten the supply-demand balance, particularly amid signs that record production was finally slowing and demand picking up as electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. Traders also noted that the 19 percent price slide over the last three weeks had driven technical indicators into oversold territory, prompting some chart watchers to anticipate a technical, or short covering, bounce. The 14-day relative strength index is currently very oversold at about 30 percent. At 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 4 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $2.192 per million thermal units after trading between $2.183 and $2.227. On Tuesday, the front contract hit a six-week low of $2.173. After a mild week this week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to warm to above normal late this week and early next week before moderating to near seasonal again. Readings in the Southeast were expected to remain near normal for the next two weeks. But many traders remained skeptical of the upside in prices with no broad-based, sustained heat on the horizon and gas inventories still at record highs for this time of year. In its Short-term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration trimmed its estimates for domestic natural gas production and consumption growth in 2012, but still sees gains in demand outpacing rising output. It was the second straight month that EIA trimmed its estimate for gas production growth this year though total output was still expected to beat last year's record high. STORAGE GLUT STILL A CONCERN Gas demand jumped this year as prices slid to 10-year lows in the $1.90 area and prompted some electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories for the week ended June 1 rose by a larger-than-expected 62 billion cubic feet to 2.877 trillion cubic feet. The build exceeded market expectations but still fell short of last year's increase and trimmed the surplus to last year by 19 bcf to 713 bcf, or 33 percent. Current stocks also slipped slightly to 31 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Strong utility demand for gas has slowed inventory builds to below average in eight of nine previous weeks, pulling the surplus to last year down 20 percent from late-March highs. But with stocks still at record highs, concerns remain that the huge inventory overhang will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill up. EIA on Tuesday said it expected gas storage to climb to a new record high of 4.015 tcf by the end of October, which would fall just shy of the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of capacity. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 465 bcf to avoid breaching capacity limits. Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 67 bcf to 85, with most in the low-70s. Stocks rose an adjusted 72 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 88 bcf. PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING, STILL RECORD OUTPUT EIA on Tuesday said it expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year. But the agency sees demand in 2012, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, rising 4.1 percent. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 565, its sixth drop in seven weeks and the lowest in nearly 13 years when there were 561 gas rigs operating. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months -- the gas count is down 40 percent since peaking last year at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about slowing record supplies. Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a third straight week, but the count at 1,177 is not far below the all-time high of 1,193 set three weeks ago. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. Traders noted recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers seemed to be taking a modest toll on gas production. Analysts said the cuts so far of about 1 bcf per day were not enough to reduce supplies significantly, noting EIA estimates for another record high in gas production this year. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)